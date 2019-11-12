American Legion Post 26 celebrates its 100th anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Post 26 in Bakersfield.

The American Legion Post organizes the Veterans Day Parade every year.

It was chartered Aug. 17, 1919 and moved into its Downtown location at 2020 H St. in the 1970s. With the bigger building, the post has been able to host many events for veterans and the Kern community as a whole.

David Graham, Commander of Post 26, says the community support is “outstanding.”

“I think it’s great we lasted 100 years. We help veterans any way we can and we keep it helping every year we can,” he said.

People came to the post for lunch following the parade.

As they were packing up for the night, Graham says the Post had a good time Monday and they’re happy so many people out to celebrate.