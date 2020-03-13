AMC Theatres to cut seating capacity at its theaters by half due to coronavirus

AMC Theatres has announced that starting on Saturday, it will cut seating capacity in half for all of its auditoriums.

The company said it will be capping ticket sales for each showtimes to an amount equal to 50 percent of the normal seating capacity. This new policy will be in place through April 30.

“As the industry leader, AMC is taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theatres to keep its theatres clean to discourage those with health concerns from coming to its theatres,” AMC said in a statement.

The company said theaters are already increasing cleaning efforts and mandates that any guests who are not feeling well to stay at home or seek medical assistance.

AMC Theatres has a theater in Bakersfield located at 4200 California Ave.