Ambulance delays caused by COVID-19 surge prompts county to introduce tiered response plan that may deny some patients transport to hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the delivery of health care at every level — including ambulance service. And now, equipment and personnel shortages created by surging demand have prompted the Kern County Department of Public Health and county Emergency Medical Services to establish new protocols that may change the course of events after you dial 911.

Most of us expect things play out in a simple but dramatic way when — in a medical emergency — someone dials 911: An ambulance arrives promptly, delivers the ill or injured person to a hospital ER, and the patient receives treatment. Well, in this pandemic, that’s no longer an expectation we can take for granted.

Hospital beds are full or filling quickly thanks to surging COVID-19 cases, and in many instances ambulance EMTs are forced to wait outside ERs with their patients — often for hours. In one case Tuesday, a Hall Ambulance crew transporting a patient in east Kern was forced to wait 22 hours for a hospital bed to open up. Now, the county Public Health Department is acting to ease the ambulance crisis.

Wednesday morning, the county agency implemented a new EMS surge plan that means in some cases less serious medical calls will not get ambulance service. That is, not unless at least two other ambulances are on stand-by for more urgent calls.

The county Public Health Department has created a tiered system to define ambulance availability — green, meaning no restrictions for ambulances, yellow, which is the current level, then red and finally black. Those tiers are based on four criteria.

“Wait times and standby times at our hospitals that we know are impacted due to COVID right now is absolutely one of the components that has brought this plan to fruition,” said Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson. “Another thing we’re looking at is the volume of 911 calls. We’re looking at the staffing of our first responders. Some of them are being impacted themselves by COVID. … Ambulance availability is also impacted.”

Those patients may be directed to other self-transport options such as their primary care physician or an urgent care center.

Or those emergency callers may receive a house call from a newly contracted quick response team — called Pro Safety, which can further assess a medical situation but does not transport patients.

The Pro Safety team is funded with a state grant of about $21,000 a day.

The surge program comes not a day too soon for Mark Corum, spokesman for Hall Ambulance, which provides service to most of Kern County.

“It appears, from what the medical professionals say, it’s only going to get worse,” he said. “And so this allows Hall Ambulance to respond, first and foremost, those who need it most.”

The pandemic has forced hospitals across the country — and right here in Kern — to prepare for the likelihood that at some point they may have to deny care to seriously ill covid patients, choosing one over another based on a survivability score.

Ambulance service, it appears, is being forced to make judgement calls as well.