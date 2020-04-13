Amber Alert issued in connection to Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a suspect who has abducted a 2-year-old boy in connection to the shooting that wounded a woman Sunday night in Lamont.

Authorities are searching for Javier Vidal. He is said to have abducted 2-year-old Elias Vidal. They were last seen in at Florence Street and Ralph Avenue where KCSO deputies are investigating a shooting at a home nearby.

Javier Vidal is 36 years old he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald, had brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Elias Vidal is 3 feet tall weighs 50 pounds has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Vidal was believed to be driving a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with CA plate 4YD136.

Javier Vidal should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him you are urged to call 911.

