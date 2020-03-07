Amber Alert issued for 2 people abducted from from Los Angeles County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christina Gonzalez, 35 (left) and Reynaldo Gonzalez, 4 (right) / Photo: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old and a woman that were reported to be abducted Friday morning.

Authorities are asking for help to locate 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez.

The two were last seen at about 8 a.m. near the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.

  • Christina Gonzalez, 35 / Photo: CHP Alerts
  • Reynaldo Gonzalez, 4 / Photo: CHP Alerts

Reynaldo is described as 3 feet, 6 inches, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Christina is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner, CA license plate #7VGY615

Officials said a suspect is unknown but provided a vehicle description. They are searching for a silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate #7VGY615.

If you’ve seen them or the vehicle you are urged to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News