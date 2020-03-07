Amber Alert issued for 2 people abducted from from Los Angeles County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old and a woman that were reported to be abducted Friday morning.

Authorities are asking for help to locate 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez.

The two were last seen at about 8 a.m. near the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Christina Gonzalez, 35 / Photo: CHP Alerts

Reynaldo Gonzalez, 4 / Photo: CHP Alerts

Reynaldo is described as 3 feet, 6 inches, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Christina is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner, CA license plate #7VGY615

Officials said a suspect is unknown but provided a vehicle description. They are searching for a silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner with California license plate #7VGY615.

If you’ve seen them or the vehicle you are urged to call 911.