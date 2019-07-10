Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy believed abducted by his mother Wednesday morning.

The boy, Namaste Dix, his mother and another person may be traveling in a 2012 dark gray Jeep Cherokee with California license 6XKD235.

The boy’s mother, Rashawna Bullock, 23, is described as 5-foot-4, 164 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The other person, Serbina Bullock, 50, is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.