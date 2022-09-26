BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays.

The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119.

Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed by a traffic break to remove the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is made available.