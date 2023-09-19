BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon says it is going to hire a quarter million people for the holiday season, with 1,000 of those job openings in Bakersfield.

Amazon officials said it is hiring for 250,000 full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles at its facilities across the United States. The company said it will hire 1,000 jobs in Bakersfield ranging from packing, sorting and shipping.

The company says its hourly pay for workers is over $20.50.

Anyone interested in the job can apply at this link.

A spokesperson said seasonal hiring picks up in the fall and continues through the holidays.