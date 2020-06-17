Amazon set to begin hiring warehouse associates for new Bakersfield center next month

BAKERSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon is planning to begin hiring associates for its new fulfillment center in Bakersfield in late July.

During Zoom meetings held in partnership with Bakersfield College today, Amazon Staffing Coordinator Eduardo Guzman said it is looking to hire only full-time warehouse associates. He said it’s still unknown exactly when the new center located near the Meadows Field Airport will launch.

“We don’t know exactly when the official launch day is, but I know for sure that toward the end of July we will be there for a couple of weeks to begin the hiring process,” he said.

According to Bakersfield College, Amazon is looking to hire upwards of 3,000 positions for the center.

Guzman said pay starts at $15 an hour for an entry-level associate. However, employees who choose to work night shifts can earn extra pay of up to $1.16 an hour. Every six months, Guzman said associates will receive 60-cent raises, with pay topping out at $17 an hour unless the employee moves into a higher position.

Full-time associates at the center will start off with a typical schedule of eight hours five days a week. Six to eight months after the center launches, Guzman said associates will be able to vote on whether to move to a four-day work week, working 10 hours each day.

Guzman said new employees will have the option to choose their own shift times.The center will run 24 hours a day except on Christmas and New Years, he said.

Associates will be able to sign up for benefits such as health insurance on their first day of employment, Guzman said.

Warehouse associates must be 18 or older to apply and at least have a high school diploma or GED.

Applications are not yet available for warehouse associate positions but are expected to be next month. However, those interested in a job can set up a profile now and register at amazon.force.com.

The meeting did not go over management positions, which require a resume and an interview. Amazon has already begun hiring for these positions.

For those unable to attend today’s Zoom meetings about working at Amazon, two more will be held on June 24 from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Those interested in attending one of the sessions are encouraged to register soon, as there is limited capacity for each session.