BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Amazon delivery station in southwest Bakersfield is closer to opening.

The Amazon Last Mile delivery station is located at the former Kmart on Wilson Road. Amazon previously told 17 News the Last Mile team will help get customer packages from delivery stations to their doorsteps.

Amazon says the delivery station should bring better service to its customers in Kern County.

Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson, said they are looking forward to opening the new facility.

There is no specific launch date for the Last Mile location to open, but once they are closer to opening, they will begin hiring.