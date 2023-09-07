BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been three years since the local Amazon fulfillment center opened its doors to Kern County to distribute packages to local residents.

Amazon has recently gone a step even further to contribute locally.

Amazon BFL1 is the newest contributor for jobs in Kern County and it shows local students that their hard work in learning STEM-based courses will pay off. In the fulfillment center, robots work alongside workers to make their lives easier– but not to replace their jobs.

A little over three years ago this operation was only a dream.

Today, with many job opportunities and 70,000 sorted packages a day, that dream is a reality.

“We’re so grateful for the jobs that Amazon has brought to Kern County and to Bakersfield. We know the importance of jobs and certainly Amazon has provided those jobs with great benefits. Additionally, we’re so grateful that Amazon has invested in our community in partnering with so many community groups and giving back” says Mayor Karen Goh.

They have donated $30,000 to Bakersfield’s Career and Technical Education Center, otherwise known as CTEC: a local program that teaches students how to use industry-grade robotics as well as learning the coding to operate those electronics.

From the warehouse, to the delivery van, to your door there’s an extensive process that goes beyond just clicking “add to cart” that takes serious technological knowledge.

Knowledge that is now, right in our backyard.

CTEC instructors informed KGET that they are learning industry standards that are very similar to what Amazon had in order to prepare students upon graduating and entering the tech workforce.