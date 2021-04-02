Amazon delivery station to replace former Kmart building on Wilson Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon announced on Friday it will open a new delivery station at the former Kmart building in southwest Bakersfield, creating 200 new jobs.

The Amazon Last Mile delivery station will be located at the former Kmart at 3500-3600 Wilson Road. The 93,000 square-foot vacant building will undergo a major $20 million renovation, according to Amazon. The company is expected to begin operations by fourth quarter 2021.

The Last Mile team will help get customer packages from delivery stations to their doorsteps, according to Amazon. Kern County residents should expect to receive better service when ordering packages as a result of a Bakersfield delivery station. The company says it has grown its Last Mile delivery efforts helping to speed up delivery times and provide new innovations to customers.

“This is a tremendous benefit to our residents and community. Our city gains from job creation, neighborhood beautification and improved service. This innovative local facility means our community gets even better service when they order their packages online,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “This announcement also lets business leaders know that Bakersfield welcomes industries and innovators ready to grow and expand in California. We pride ourselves on being business-friendly, accessible and welcoming when it comes to providing customer service. We expect to see more business growth and expansion in Bakersfield in the near future.”

The company plans to include a new parking lot, enhanced lighting and new landscaping. A number of building renovations will also be completed to support Amazon’s operations including a new roof and the addition of roll-up bay doors to accommodate delivery service.

“The City looks forward to working with Amazon to help integrate the new operations into our city and provide a significant boost to our local economy,” said Jacqui Kitchen, Bakersfield Assistant City Manager.