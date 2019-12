BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon is hiring for its new distribution center in Bakersfield.

Online job postings show the company is hiring for managers. The job is slated to start between January and September, which may give a hint of when the fulfillment center will be up and running.

The center is expected to bring nearly 1,500 jobs to Kern County up front with room for 2,500 jobs in the future.

You can find Amazon’s job postings in Bakersfield at this link.