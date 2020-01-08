Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County wraps up annual Cinnamon Roll Drive

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County wrapped up its annual Cinnamon Roll Drive at Compassion Corner Wednesday afternoon.

A pack of eight Hodel’s famous cinnamon rolls were just $10. The association says buying one tin will provide an hour of care for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease.

At last count, $33,000 have been raised and about 250 pans of cinnamon rolls are left.

The leftover cinnamon rolls can be purchased at the ADAKC facility located at 4203 Buena Vista Rd. The office closes at 5 p.m.