Alzheimer’s Association holding Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Association is holding the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 17. Instead of having a large event this year, participants are asked to walk as individuals or in small groups across Bakersfield due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time-honored components of the walk will remain the same on Walk day. There will be an Opening Ceremony that will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Staff and volunteers will also create the Promise Garden for participants to view virtually. The ceremony, presentation and Promise Garden will be accessible online and through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app will include new features leading up to the event to enhance the user experience and create a community. Participants will be able to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Alzheimer’s Association and their sponsors. A new audio track will also be added to encourage participants on their walks and congratulate them when they finish their Walk.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, Vice President of Constituent Events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

To register for the event and receive the latest updates, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.