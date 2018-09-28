Alzheimer's patients walk the red carpet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local Alzheimer's patients walked the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Bakersfield, Thursday.

Every year the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) shows its clients how much they mean to them and their caregivers.

The honorees were given the full red carpet treatment with glamour shots and formal wear at the party.

The marketing coordinator at ADAKC, Becca Montoya, says even if their clients forget, the fun photos can be a memento.

"It's really...it's for the photos it's for the day, it's for the caregiver, but most importantly the actually academy awards. We do give a little tidbit about each of our clients and what makes them so special and how appreciated they are, " says Montoya.

The ADAKC can always use clothes, or other supplies for next year's Academy Awards.

If you'd ever like to volunteer or donate to the Alzheimer's Association, call 665-8871.