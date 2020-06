BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A GoFundMe has been started to pay the funeral expenses of a woman killed in a crash last week.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a total of $1,700 had been raised toward the fundraiser's goal of $15,000 to pay the costs of burying 24-year-old Liliana Bautista, according to the GoFundMe page.