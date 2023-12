BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alternating lane closures will be coming to Mohawk Street this week.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 20, there will be nighttime alternating lane closures for northbound and southbound Mohawk Street between Truxtun Avenue and Rosedale Highway.

The lane closures are scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials say the closure is being put in place for the installation of vehicle detection loops.