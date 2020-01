A photo of Alta Sierra Ski Resort from its Facebook page from Jan. 4, 2020 shows snow-covered slopes and blue skies.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management at Alta Sierra Ski Resort says they will open this weekend thanks to some fresh snow.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Alta Sierra says they will be open on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

You know what this means…. FRESH SNOW BABY. Alta Sierra open this weekend Jan 11th & 12th with new snow. Come enjoy January snow. Ticket office opens at 8 lifts run 9-4. pic.twitter.com/DIHLnbLBcd — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 9, 2020

The ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and lifts operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort is located at 56700 Rancheria Road in Wofford Heights.