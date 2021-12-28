Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page.

Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m.

Alta Sierra said in the post to take either Highway 155 through Glenville or go through Lake Isabella to Highway 155 to get to the resort. They said to not take Rancheria Road, the route Google Maps suggests.

Alta Sierra said they have received at least 30 inches of snow in total so far.