BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will be opening Sunday however the tube park will remain closed.

According to a Facebook post from the resort, the ticket office will reopen at 8 a.m. and the last two miles of road to reach the entrance will require chains for two-wheel-drive vehicles due to narrowness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The resort will also be open from March 10-12 due to the massive piles of snow accumulated, the resort’s post says.