BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of Alta Sierra Ski Resort has confirmed with 17 News that it will open its slopes Monday.

As of Tuesday, Alta Sierra had 24 inches of fresh snow on top of the 8 inches from the week prior, according to their website.

We are getting close to Opening Day. Stay tuned….. pic.twitter.com/nL8tbCtWi7 — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) December 15, 2021

To keep up to date on the conditions you can go to the Alta Sierra website, Facebook page or Twitter.