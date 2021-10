A photo of Alta Sierra Ski Resort from its Facebook page from Jan. 4, 2020 shows snow-covered slopes and blue skies.

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort is hosting a job fair on Nov. 6 for its upcoming winter season.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the resort, located at 56700 Rancheria Rd. in Wofford Heights. All openings are part-time and seasonal work on U.S. Forest Service Property for the 2021-2022 winter season.

For more information on Alta Sierra Ski Resort, visit their Facebook page.