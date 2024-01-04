BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alta Sierra Ski Resort is set to this Saturday, Jan. 6, according to the resort’s website.

The resort will be open Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7 but the tube park will be closed because more snow is needed.

Resort officials say the snow conditions are thin packed powder with a 10 to 12-inch base and there will be more snow on its way.

The ski resort is scheduled to be open on weekends and school holidays, according to the resort’s website. The lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

