BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As soon as the snow starts coming down that means business at Alta Sierra is about to ramp up.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort announced an upcoming job fair on Dec. 9, at 56700 Rancheria Road. The resort is accepting applications from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must have a valid ID, and resume when applying, according to organizers.

Alta Sierra is searching to fill the following positions: Ticket sales, warming hut cashiers, board shop attendants, parking lot attendants and lift operators.

For those hired, orientation will be on Dec. 16. Organizers say regular season hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the officially open doors.