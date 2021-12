BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort is closed today due to dangerous road conditions.

The roads leading up to Alta Sierra have been hit with heavy snow and the resort does not want customers attempting to come up to the area, according to a tweet this morning.

Due to extreme weather conditions and for the safety of our guests we will be CLOSED today 12/28. We did receive over 18” of new snow yesterday but the road conditions are NOT good for our guests & employees to put themselves at risk! We will reopen on 12/29. Thank you. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) December 28, 2021

Alta Sierra plans to reopen tomorrow.

For more information, you can go to the Alta Sierra website or call at 760-376-4186.