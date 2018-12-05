Alta Sierra Ski Resort hopes to open this weekend

ALTA SIERRA, Calif. - With so little snowfall last season, the Alta Sierra Ski Resort had a tough time entertaining skiers.

“This place is ready for all the pent-up demand down in Bakersfield to come do some skiing and snowboarding and tubing," said Garro Ellis, owner of Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

The chairlifts have passed inspection, the boards have been waxed, the only thing needed to open: more snow.

"About 2 1/2 feet would be good for us," said Ellis.

The resort is sitting on approximately a foot of snow. They got six inches last Friday and six more Saturday night. With snow forecast this week, that means they're likely to open Sunday.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort is also holding a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the resort. They say they're hiring for all positions.

