WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort could open as soon as early December, according to officials.

Co-Owner Steve Holloway said the resort is still in the process of renovating bathrooms ahead of the new season. As long as the weather cooperates and there are no project delays, he expects the resort could open as soon as Dec. 6.

As of noon on Wednesday, the resort had about 20 inches of fresh snow.