BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heavy snow was good news for Alta Sierra.. until the storm overnight.

The local ski resort posted to Twitter Saturday morning that they were hit with five feet or so of snow and had to close their premises. They also cited unsafe road conditions as a barrier preventing even their staff from getting to work.

It is not known if the ski resort will reopen Sunday. Whenever it opens, this storm will serve as a reminder for visitors to carry snow chains with them even with four-wheel-drive vehicles.