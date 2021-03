A photo of Alta Sierra Ski Resort from its Facebook page from Jan. 4, 2020 shows snow-covered slopes and blue skies.

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort has closed for the season, citing warmer temperatures in its decision announced Monday evening on social media.

The resort thanked those who skied, snowboarded or tubed during its shortened season.

All good things must come to an end! Our 20-21 ski, snowboard, & Tubing season has now officially ended. Thank you to all who enjoyed our shortened season with restrictions. We can’t wait for next year with bigger and better opportunities for all! See you all in December. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) March 2, 2021

Wofford Heights — where the resort is located — is expected to experience highs in the 60s the next few days, reaching 72 degrees Friday.