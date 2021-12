BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will be closed today due to hazardous snow conditions.

The owner Brian Kelly told 17 News the resort will be closed today because yesterday’s rain has caused wet and slushy snow, which is dangerous for skiers and snowboarders to be on.

“Even if it changes over to snow this morning, wet slushy snow is hazardous. So, for the safety of our staff and guests we will be closed today,” Kelly said.