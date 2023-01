BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort was closed Monday due to strong winds.

A post on the resort’s social media pages said winds between 36 to 40 mph were expected throughout the day.

We are closed today! Due to high winds at 36 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH have forced us to close today 1/16/23 (MLK Day)! Safety of our guests is always a top priority and your tickets can be used for any future date this ski season. Thank you for understanding $ have a safe day. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 16, 2023

“Safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority,” a Facebook post read. Tickets purchased for Monday can be used on another date.