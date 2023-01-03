A photo of Alta Sierra Ski Resort from its Facebook page from Jan. 4, 2020 shows snow-covered slopes and blue skies. (FILE 2020).

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alta Sierra Ski Resort officials announced its opening day for the 2022-2023 season, according to a post on their Facebook.

According to the post, opening day is Thursday, Jan. 5 and the ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and the lifts operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ski resort received 8 inches of new snow Monday night, according to the Facebook post.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its first snow survey at the Phillips Center Tuesday morning and it measured 55.5 inches of snow, according to department.

In many automated snow measurements locations, averages are totaling more than 200%, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service National Water and Climate Center.