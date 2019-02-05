Alta Sierra resort will be open on Feb. 9, Feb. 10

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Alta Sierra says the weekend storm left over a foot of snow, so it will open this coming weekend.

The resort posted a photo of the fresh snowfall on Monday morning. They say the storm dumped 13 inches of snow and it continued to snow into Monday morning.

Alta Sierra was closed over the weekend because of rain washing away a lot of the base, but with the new snow, the resort will be open on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.