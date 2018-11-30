Alta Sierra reports 10 inches of snow following storm Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alta Sierra Ski Resort / Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alta Sierra Ski Resort / Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Alta Sierra Ski Resort / Facebook [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The recent storm brought much needed rain and snow to Kern County, at least 10 inches of snow falling at Alta Sierra Ski Resort.

The resort shared photos of the fresh snow on its Facebook page.

Alta Sierra says the resort is still closed, however, because 10 inches of snow isn't enough to open.

In the meantime, Alta Sierra is hiring for their upcoming snow season.

They're hiring for all positions from cooks to retail shop staffers and are hosting a job fair on Dec. 8 at the resort.

Alta Sierra Ski Resort is located 57600 Rancheria Road in Wofford Heights.

But, if you're really eager to get your snow season started, China Peak Mountain resort is opens Saturday, Dec. 1 according to its Facebook page.

It's the resort's earliest opening since 2010.

China Peak is located northeast of Fresno and about 180 miles from Bakersfield.