BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management at Alta Sierra Ski Resort says they will open Friday, Dec. 27 after more than a foot of fresh snowfall.

Epic new snowfall today. 18” of new snow. Ski Resort open tomorrow and thru January 5th. Make plans to enjoy Kern County’s only ski resort. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) December 27, 2019

The resort tweeted 18 inches of snow fell at the resort from Thursday’s snowstorm that blanketed parts of the Central California mountains.

Alta Sierra advises travelers to carry chains for snow covered roads.

The ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and lifts run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The resort will be open through Jan. 5, 2020.