Alta Sierra community protected from French Fire

ALTA SIERRA, Calif. (KGET) — The Alta Sierra community emerged mostly unscathed Tuesday night, firefighters having protected it from the flames of the still raging French Fire.

One structure burned, fire officials said. The situation appeared far more grim earlier, with ski resort officials tweeting Tuesday they fled the area because the smoke became “too toxic.”

Tuesday 8/24 update at 9:45 pm. We left the Ski Resort earlier today as the smoke became too toxic. We do NOT have any verified information on the current condition of the Resort or surrounding communities. We pray for everyone safety especially those fighting this savage Fire. — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) August 25, 2021

Strong winds pushed the blaze forward, the fire sparking across Highway 155 as it marched east and north, said Kern County Fire spokesman Sean Collins Tuesday evening.

“We had a huge success (Monday) protecting Alta Sierra, and then going up in that area this morning, crews had done a fantastic job taking care of all of those structures, not one damaged,” Collins said. “And then here we are, we see the complete opposite of that this evening, and only in tomorrow’s daylight will we see what the fire’s destructive energy has done.”

A 17 News crew toured the area Wednesday morning and found it mostly untouched.