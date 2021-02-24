Alta Sierra chair lifts are open this weekend, but Tube Park will close

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Warmer weather in the mountains has melted some snow at Alta Sierra, forcing its tube park to close this weekend.

Alta Sierra says the area has seen lots of sun this week, but there is still enough snow on the slopes to keep chair lifts open. The lifts will be open on on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

The chair lifts are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ski resort. There are COVID-19 restrictions at the resort.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 40s this weekend at Alta Sierra, according to the National Weather Service.

Pre-sale tickets are available at its website: AltaSierra.com. Bring your receipt, and you will pick up your tickets at the gate. The ticket office opens at 8:30 a.m.