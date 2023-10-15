BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many participants gathered on Saturday morning for the 20th annual Kern County Walk to Defeat ALS.

The annual event kicked off at the Park at River Walk at 10 a.m. with music, food and fun.

ALS, otherwise known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal,

neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

More than 220 participants raised over $23,000 towards the goal of $50,000 for the ALS Golden West Chapter at this year’s event.

To learn more about the ALS Golden West Chapter, visit their website.