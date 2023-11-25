BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opening weekend is here for one popular Christmas tree lot business that has been serving Bakersfield residents for over four decades.

Alpine Christmas Trees opened its doors on Friday, Nov. 24, inviting families to come out and get their Christmas tree shopping done early. Alpine’s owner, Chris Maretich, says he has been delivering trees to repeat customers for years now.

“We deliver over 500 Christmas trees to homes and businesses every year,” said Maretich. “That ends up being our little reunion every year.”

Alpine Christmas Trees has five locations around Bakersfield, all open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until they have completely sold out, according to Maretich.

Here is a list of the Alpine tree lots: