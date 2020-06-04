Almondale Elementary student drowns while vacationing in Oklahoma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.(KGET) – Sheriff’s search and rescue teams in McCurtain County, Oklahoma found the body of 11-year-old Leilah Johnson early Tuesday morning in Broken Bow Lake in Southeastern Oklahoma.​

According to the Mccurtain County Sheriff’s Department, the water level was higher than usual due to recent rainfall.

Leilah was reported missing around 4 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Kevin Clarty says family members reported not knowing where she was last seen or who she was with last.

The family was gathered at the lake celebrating Leilah’s sister’s graduation. ​The sheriff says there were a few dozen people there. ​

At first family members thought Leilah had been abducted. Through social media, they made a plea to the public asking for help in finding the 11-year-old​.

But the next day, they received the news no family wants to hear. Leilah’s body had been found.

Leilah attended Almondale Elementary School in Northwest Bakersfield.​

The Rosedale Union School District released the following statement: “The family is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”​

Almondale Elementary issued a letter to parents advising anyone in need of emotional support to call (661) 588-6060.​

A gofundme set up to help bring Leilah home raised over 150 thousand dollars in just 24 hours.​

Her brother, Tehachapi skateboarder boo johnson, wrote on his social media that Leilah’s body will be flown back to Bakersfield and a percentage of the money raised with the gofundme will be donated to George Floyd’s daughter.