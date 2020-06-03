Almondale Elementary student dies in drowning accident during Oklahoma family vacation

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KGET) — An Almondale Elementary student died in a drowning accident while on vacation with her family in Oaklahoma, according to the Rosedale Union School District.

The district announced on social media that student is sixth-grade student Leilah Johnson. According to a GoFundMe account that was established to help bring Johnson’s body back to California, the family went to Broken Bow Lake to celebrate her sister’s graduation when Leilah disappeared. Her body was discovered the next day.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends during this unspeakable time,” the district said. “Information regarding services will be made at a later date.”

The account, which raised more than $150,000 in a little over a day, has disabled new donations at this time.