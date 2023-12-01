BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What started as the mission to save a donkey within a 12-hour window before his slaughter ship date, has since turned into one of the nation’s largest horse and donkey sanctuaries.

One of two of their locations is right here in Kern County. But saving animals doesn’t just stop at horses and donkeys.

They save all kinds of animals from a horrible fate, and find them appropriate homes.

Sanctuary volunteer, Maddy Rogers said, “Animals in, animals out, that’s what we try to do. Relocate them and find appropriate homes.”

With rescues, come animals like Felix, a Zebra that was raised by the original owners to be hunted.

Now, being loved more than ever.

“I retired from the Marines a few years ago and I wanted to be apart of something big like I had most of my life. I stumbled into a friendship with a woman named Tahlia and her organization and it just grew from there. To the point where I was in Southern California and we sold my ranch and we moved to Bakersfield to be closer and be apart of it,” Brian Lawson, staff horseman, said.

Head Volunteer and Event Coordinator LeAnn Lynette said, “This is our third year of being in the grand Christmas parade of Bakersfield and we absolutely enjoy showing all the children our horses and making people aware of the beautiful stuff that is available in Bakersfield, California.”