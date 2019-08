UPDATE: Caltrans District 6 now reporting the gas leak has been resolved, and all lanes and ramps are now open.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Caltrans is reporting all ramps are closed at Interstate 5 and Highway 46 due to a gas leak.

There is no word yet on what caused the gas leak or an estimated time of opening.

Caltrans tweeted the traffic alert just before noon on Tuesday.

