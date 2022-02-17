All northbound lanes closed on Hwy 99 at Hwy 166 due to multi-vehicle accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed at Highway 166 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

A multi-vehicle accident has shut down all northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Highway 166 after multiple semi-trucks and vehicles crashed just before 3 a.m., according to CHP. It is unclear what exactly caused the accident at this time.

Kern County: Northbound 99 CLOSED at State Route 166, just north of Interstate 5/State Route 99 split due to multiple vehicle traffic collision involving big rigs. Northbound 99 traffic being diverted onto 166 to Interstate 5. No ETO @CaltransDist7 @CHPFortTejon pic.twitter.com/yStJ4E4WXG — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 17, 2022

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 166 and over to Interstate 5. There is currently no estimated reopening time, according to Caltrans.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.