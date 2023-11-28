BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two left lanes of northbound I-5 are now open after a two vehicle collision which caused a big rig to spill hazardous material on the roadway, just north of the Lebec rest area, at Lebec Service Road, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash between a Fedex semi-truck and a sedan happened just before 7 a.m. in the middle lane of northbound I-5. The impact from the crash caused the semi-truck to spill hazardous liquids onto the roadway.

According to CHP Fort Tejon, crews are working diligently on opening a third lane. Officers advise motorists driving through the area to slow down and keep your cellphone down, taking a picture while driving is not worth the risk.

CHP temporarily shutdown northbound I-5 traffic lanes at 7 a.m. and did not specify when the road will fully re-open. Expect delays.

Hazmat crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.