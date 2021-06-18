All lanes blocked on westbound Hwy. 58 near Hwy. 99 interchange due to jackknifed semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes are blocked on westbound Highway 58 at the Highway 99 interchange due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 8:20 a.m., a semi truck overturned and is leaking diesel due to a ruptured fuel tank. Around 50 gallons of fuel have leaked onto the road.

The driver was not injured in the crash and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved, according to the CHP.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.