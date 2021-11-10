All lanes blocked on Hwy 99 just south of Hwy 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — (7:27 a.m.) Southbound lanes on are now reopening, according to CHP. Northbound lanes remain closed.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 99 are blocked just south of Highway 166 due to a crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

A major injury accident occurred involving a semi truck carrying dieses fuel that was blocking lanes just after 2 a.m., according to the CHP Incident Page. It is unclear exactly what happened at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted to to Highway 166, according to the CHP.

Southbound lanes are expected to open just after 7 a.m. while it is unknown when the northbound lanes will open.

