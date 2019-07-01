All inmates accounted for after fire burns 10 acres near two correctional facilities

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — All inmates have been accounted for after a fire burned 10 acres near two contract correctional facilities in McFarland, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

An officer at 10 p.m. Sunday saw a fire burning in a vacant field between the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility and Golden State Modified Correctional Facility and called 911.

Kern County firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze at about 11:25 p.m. Neither facility required an emergency evacuation, according to CDCR.

The modified community correctional facilities offer rehabilitative programs to prepare incarcerated people for successful re-entry into society, officials said. The Golden State facility houses 646 inmates, the Central Valley facility 640 inmates.

