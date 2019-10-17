All but two facilities have reopened after failing to pay annual permit fees: Public Health

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health officials say all but two of 25 facilities that were closed for failing to pay annual permit fees have reopened.

Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said most of the facilities have met with Environmental Health and paid the fees.

“Our staff reviewed what happened and educated them on our payment process to ensure this doesn’t occur in the future,” Corson said. “We appreciate our partnership with local food facilities and enjoy working with them to help ensure their continued success.”

The only facilities that remain closed are Rosy’s Place at 624 Garces Highway in Delano and Sushilon Sushi Mariscos at 2199 1/2 Edison Highway in Bakersfield, officials said.